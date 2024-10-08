Analysts Set Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Price Target at $78.83

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Kontoor Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 351.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after buying an additional 270,427 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 159.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after acquiring an additional 205,885 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,187,000 after acquiring an additional 201,399 shares in the last quarter. Bwcp LP bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,890,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 220,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 121,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.44.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 72.43% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Free Report

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.