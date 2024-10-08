Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s Why

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.05 and last traded at $37.13. 4,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 25,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

Capital Power Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

