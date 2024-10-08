Wearable Devices Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, October 10th (NASDAQ:WLDS)

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, October 10th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, October 9th.
Wearable Devices Trading Down 9.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WLDS opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Wearable Devices has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.
Wearable Devices Company Profile
