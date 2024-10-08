iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.85 and last traded at $32.92. Approximately 35,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 91,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $269.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWJV. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 57,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 70,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

