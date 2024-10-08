Brokerages Set Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) PT at $438.71

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $441.83.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $452.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.52. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $325.01 and a 52 week high of $548.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08.
Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.99%.
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.
