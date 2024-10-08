Analysts Set Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT at $81.90

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

GSHD stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 141.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $195,225.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 8,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $739,076.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $195,225.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,113 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 195.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2,810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

