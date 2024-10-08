Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $18.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of TEVA opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,285. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $48,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

