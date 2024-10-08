SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $51.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SM Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM opened at $45.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $5,614,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1,733.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 96,727 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in SM Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 593,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SM Energy by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,093,000 after purchasing an additional 124,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

