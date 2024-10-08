Analysts Set BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Target Price at $41.20

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Several brokerages have commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $40.31.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 2,685.3% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12,144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

