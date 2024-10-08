Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $234.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $227.79 on Friday. Insulet has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $243.98. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.19.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Insulet by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

