Analysts Set EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Price Target at $192.00

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $177.91 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $154.75 and a twelve month high of $192.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 121.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 10,400.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

