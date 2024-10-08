Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $69.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Articles

