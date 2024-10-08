Critical Review: Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) and Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY)

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) and Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Biotricity has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meihua International Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Meihua International Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -117.42% N/A -242.92% Meihua International Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 0 0 2.00 Meihua International Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Biotricity and Meihua International Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Biotricity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.6% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biotricity and Meihua International Medical Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $12.06 million 0.45 -$14.09 million ($1.32) -0.19 Meihua International Medical Technologies $94.25 million 0.23 $11.62 million N/A N/A

Meihua International Medical Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity.

Summary

Meihua International Medical Technologies beats Biotricity on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

(Get Free Report)

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps. The company also distributes disposable medical devices sourced from other manufacturers to customers in China. In addition, it offers COVID-19 products comprising disposable medical masks. The company serves hospitals, pharmacies, medical institutions, and medical equipment companies. It also exports its products to Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Yangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Bright Accomplish Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.