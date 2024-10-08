Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) & Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Financial Survey

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) and Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 1 1 0 0 1.50 Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Northwest Bancshares and Fidelity D & D Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.86%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 14.28% 8.72% 0.93% Fidelity D & D Bancorp 14.14% 11.27% 0.84%

Dividends

Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Fidelity D & D Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $502.30 million 3.27 $134.96 million $1.03 12.54 Fidelity D & D Bancorp $70.18 million 3.88 $18.21 million $2.83 16.79

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp. Northwest Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity D & D Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northwest Bancshares beats Fidelity D & D Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers loan products comprising one-to-four-family residential real estate loans, shorter term consumer loans, and loans collateralized by multi-family residential and commercial real estate; home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial business and real estate loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, sales finance loans, unsecured personal loans, credit card loans, and loans secured by investment accounts, as well as investment management and trust services. The company operates community banking locations in Pennsylvania, Western New York, Eastern Ohio, and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, consumer, and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

