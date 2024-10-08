Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives C$30.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NPI

Northland Power Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$25.36. The firm has a market cap of C$5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 92.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.08. Northland Power had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of C$528.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$526.10 million.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.