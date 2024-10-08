AES (NYSE:AES) versus EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Financial Analysis

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) and EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AES and EuroSite Power”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get AES alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AES $12.43 billion 1.07 $249.00 million $0.72 25.92 EuroSite Power $7.56 million 0.52 $470,000.00 N/A N/A

AES has higher revenue and earnings than EuroSite Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

93.1% of AES shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of AES shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

AES has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EuroSite Power has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AES and EuroSite Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AES 6.07% 32.74% 4.10% EuroSite Power 5.05% 3.68% 3.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AES and EuroSite Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AES 0 2 6 1 2.89 EuroSite Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

AES presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.19%. Given AES’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AES is more favorable than EuroSite Power.

Summary

AES beats EuroSite Power on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AES

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses various fuels and technologies to generate electricity, such as coal, gas, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass, as well as renewables comprising energy storage and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 34,596 megawatts and distributes power to 2.6 million customers. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About EuroSite Power

(Get Free Report)

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.