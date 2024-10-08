Critical Contrast: Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) & Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) and Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iradimed and Vivos Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iradimed $69.48 million 8.90 $17.19 million $1.41 34.62 Vivos Therapeutics $14.02 million 0.56 -$13.58 million ($10.93) -0.22

Iradimed has higher revenue and earnings than Vivos Therapeutics. Vivos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iradimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iradimed 26.83% 24.71% 20.86% Vivos Therapeutics -85.90% -652.32% -98.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Iradimed and Vivos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iradimed 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Iradimed presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.90%. Vivos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.60, indicating a potential upside of 172.73%. Given Vivos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivos Therapeutics is more favorable than Iradimed.

Volatility and Risk

Iradimed has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 7.72, indicating that its share price is 672% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of Iradimed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of Iradimed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iradimed beats Vivos Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical application specialists, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. The company also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. It markets and sells its appliances, and related treatments and services to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

