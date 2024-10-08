Comparing ULURU (OTCMKTS:ULUR) & Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) and ULURU (OTCMKTS:ULUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Longeveron and ULURU, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longeveron 0 0 2 0 3.00 ULURU 0 0 0 0 N/A

Longeveron currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 339.56%.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longeveron $1.23 million 9.40 -$21.41 million ($9.61) -0.19 ULURU N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Longeveron and ULURU”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ULURU has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Longeveron.

Profitability

This table compares Longeveron and ULURU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longeveron -1,513.83% -237.57% -140.97% ULURU N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Longeveron shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Longeveron shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of ULURU shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Longeveron has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ULURU has a beta of -3.13, indicating that its stock price is 413% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Longeveron beats ULURU on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Longeveron

(Get Free Report)

Longeveron Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors. It is conducting Phase 1, Phase 1/2, Phase 2a, and Phase 2b clinical trials in various indications, such as aging-related frailty, alzheimer's disease, and hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About ULURU

(Get Free Report)

ULURU Inc., a specialty medical technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of wound care and muco-adhesive film products based on its patented Nanoflex and OraDisc technologies in the United States and internationally. The company provides Altrazeal, a transforming powder dressing that is used for the treatment of various wounds, such as partial thickness burns, donor sites, and surgical and traumatic wounds, as well as chronic wounds, including diabetic foot, venous leg, and pressure ulcers. Its products also include Aphthasol paste for the treatment of canker sores; OraDisc A for canker sores; and OraDisc B, which is used for the treatment and management of oral pain. ULURU Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Addison, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.