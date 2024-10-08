Analysts Set Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Price Target at $12.85

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

COTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

NYSE:COTY opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. Coty has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,448.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Coty by 260.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

