Head-To-Head Comparison: Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS) vs. Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF)

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) and Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Borealis Foods has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Good Food has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Borealis Foods and Real Good Food, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Real Good Food 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Real Good Food has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,388.10%. Given Real Good Food’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than Borealis Foods.

This table compares Borealis Foods and Real Good Food”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods -$1.58 million -85.72 -$2.94 million N/A N/A Real Good Food $156.38 million 0.07 -$10.98 million ($2.07) -0.16

Borealis Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Real Good Food.

Profitability

This table compares Borealis Foods and Real Good Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A -108.01% -7.73% Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Real Good Food shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Real Good Food shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Real Good Food beats Borealis Foods on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name, as well as sells private-label products. The company serves retailers, which primarily sell its products through natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores. It also sells its products through its e-commerce channel, which includes direct-to-consumer sales through its website, as well as through its retail customers' online platforms. The company was formerly known as Project Clean, Inc. and changed its name to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. in October 2021. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

