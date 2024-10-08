Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Shares Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.66 and last traded at $26.73. Approximately 103,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.4171 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

