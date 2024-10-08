Fura Gems (CVE:FURA) Trading Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Fura Gems Inc. (CVE:FURA – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 128,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,870.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$39.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.06.
Fura Gems Inc, a gemstone mining and marketing company, engages in the mining, exploration and acquisition of gemstone licenses in Barbados, the British Virgin Islands, Colombia, Dubai, India, Mozambique, Madagascar, and Australia. It holds a 100% interests in four ruby licenses in the Montepuez district of Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique; and a 76% interests in the Coscuez license that covers an area of covers an area of 46 hectares in San Pablo de Borbur, BoyacÃ¡ District of Colombia.
