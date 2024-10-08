TX Rail Products (OTCMKTS:TXHG) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

TX Rail Products, Inc (OTCMKTS:TXHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 34,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 38,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

TX Rail Products Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

About TX Rail Products

TX Rail Products, Inc supplies, distributes, and sells drill bits, related tools, and other mining supplies and rail products to coal mining companies in the United States. It distributes and sells drill steel mining products, such as drill bit products and accessories used for hard and soft rock mining operations; tungsten carbide drill bits and augurs; and related accessories and tools.

