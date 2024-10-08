DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $217.58 and last traded at $222.26. 604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.02.

DSV A/S Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.73.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

