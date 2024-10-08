Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Trading 8.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. 13,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 56,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Syrah Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

Syrah Resources Company Profile

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia, China, Europe, India, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. The company's flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

