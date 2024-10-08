Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Shares Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Free Report) were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.24 and last traded at C$4.25. Approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.

Comet Industries Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 7.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.32.

Comet Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in the British Columbia. It also acquires and develops mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property located in southwest Kamloops, British Columbia. It also owns a 10% carried net profit interest in a contiguous block of mineral properties; and the surface land titles comprising the crown grants located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comet Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comet Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.