Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Shares Up 2.2% – Time to Buy?

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
Brilliance China Automotive Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60.
About Brilliance China Automotive
Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.
