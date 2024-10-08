Zacks Research Weighs in on John Bean Technologies Co.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for John Bean Technologies in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.67%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $99.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.96. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $109.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 556,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,338,000 after acquiring an additional 156,241 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,481,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,386,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

