Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IQVIA in a research report issued on Friday, October 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $12.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.84. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $10.25 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for IQVIA’s FY2027 earnings at $14.07 EPS.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

IQV stock opened at $225.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

