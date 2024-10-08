Q4 2025 Earnings Estimate for Constellation Brands, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a report issued on Friday, October 4th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $13.53 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q2 2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.38.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of STZ opened at $243.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after purchasing an additional 462,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,709 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,892,000 after purchasing an additional 723,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,469,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,246,000 after acquiring an additional 222,380 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,335,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,717,000 after acquiring an additional 72,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

