FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Issued By DA Davidson

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flushing Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Flushing Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on FFIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Flushing Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $14.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.96 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 3.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 58.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 183.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Flushing Financial

In other news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $60,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,880.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

