Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AngioDynamics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AngioDynamics in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.93 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of ANGO opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 75.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 44.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

Further Reading

