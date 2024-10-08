Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR)

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 384,498 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,473% compared to the average volume of 24,449 call options.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ASHR opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.47. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Free Report) by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

