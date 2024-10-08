FY2025 EPS Estimates for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Lowered by DA Davidson

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Busey in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.52. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Busey’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share.

Get First Busey alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BUSE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Busey from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

First Busey Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $24.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. First Busey had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,552,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,537,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,359,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,686,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 22.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,159,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,895,000 after buying an additional 212,782 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 20.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 947,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 163,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Busey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,968,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.