HC Wainwright Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.26). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.
Shares of BCTX opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.34.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.
