Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Fresenius Medical Care in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Fresenius Medical Care’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE FMS opened at $20.59 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 8.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.