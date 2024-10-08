Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $4.11 Per Share

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Xcel Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.36.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.85. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

