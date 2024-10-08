Akamai Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $4.99 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Akamai Technologies in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $4.99 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.97. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.47.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $101.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $251,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,104.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $251,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,186.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $741,655 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $156,088,000 after purchasing an additional 347,626 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,428 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $147,308,000 after buying an additional 222,290 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 409.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 248,045 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,977,000 after acquiring an additional 199,334 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,248,000 after acquiring an additional 186,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $15,314,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

