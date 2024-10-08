Brokers Offer Predictions for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $5.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.88. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $23.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TDY. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.50.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TDY opened at $436.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $424.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. American National Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

