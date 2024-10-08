First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Interstate BancSystem’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.07 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,350,000 after purchasing an additional 142,069 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 533,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.90%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

