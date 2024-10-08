Analysts Set Expectations for Avanos Medical, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $171.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Avanos Medical Stock Down 2.7 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 314.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 40,653 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 742,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after acquiring an additional 51,865 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avanos Medical
- Trading Halts Explained
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.