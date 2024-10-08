Analysts Set Expectations for Avanos Medical, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $171.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $22.58 on Monday. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 314.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 40,653 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 742,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after acquiring an additional 51,865 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

