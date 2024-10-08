FY2025 EPS Estimates for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Decreased by DA Davidson

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for City in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $7.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.40. The consensus estimate for City’s current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $114.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.12 and a 200-day moving average of $109.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. City has a 12 month low of $86.56 and a 12 month high of $125.54.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. City had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 17.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 5.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 614,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in City by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,542,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of City by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of City by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 88,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City by 6.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $895,503.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,305.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total transaction of $69,685.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at $540,215.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $895,503.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,305.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,561. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

