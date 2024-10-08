Q4 2025 Earnings Estimate for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Issued By Sidoti Csr

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AZZ in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.25 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AZZ. Noble Financial raised shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of AZZ to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on AZZ in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

AZZ Stock Performance

NYSE:AZZ opened at $81.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AZZ has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $88.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 69.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in AZZ in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AZZ

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AZZ news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 63.55%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

