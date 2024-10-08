Axos Financial, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.89 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.03. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AX opened at $60.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $79.15.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 45.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at about $551,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 183,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,776,526.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

