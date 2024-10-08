DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.51. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $28.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $608.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.42. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 22.24%.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Insider Activity at Five Star Bancorp

In other Five Star Bancorp news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 3,000 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $87,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,128.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 30.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

