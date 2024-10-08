FY2025 EPS Estimates for S&T Bancorp, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.05. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for S&T Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.79. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $45.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $142.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 19.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 287,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 47,450 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

