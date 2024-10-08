FY2025 EPS Estimates for Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Raised by DA Davidson

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meridian in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Meridian’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meridian from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Meridian Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRBK opened at $13.05 on Monday. Meridian has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $145.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 5.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Meridian by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

