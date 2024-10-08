Brokers Set Expectations for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SASR. StockNews.com cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SASR

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SASR stock opened at $31.43 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 43,987 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 148,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 60,850 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 432.5% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 192,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 156,377 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 349,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $4,778,000. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.