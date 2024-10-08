KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KEY. Wedbush raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.91.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $16.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.80%.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,665.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

