Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Decreased by Analyst

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Northern Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Northern Trust’s current full-year earnings is $7.01 per share.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Northern Trust stock opened at $90.20 on Monday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $92.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,413,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $622,596,000 after purchasing an additional 850,556 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,046,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $591,787,000 after buying an additional 261,285 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Northern Trust by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,002 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,644,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,060,000 after acquiring an additional 91,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,253,000 after acquiring an additional 219,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,052.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,738 shares of company stock worth $1,191,388. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

